Vice President Bawumia calls for strengthening of inter-faith harmony at 2023 Maulid

GraphicOnline Oct - 17 - 2023 , 06:30

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called for the continuous promotion of inter-faith harmony in order to strengthen peace and tranquillity in the country.

In a speech read on his behalf by Mr. Ben Abdallah Banda, Presidential Coordinator for Zongo and Inner-cities Development, under the theme: "Interfaith harmony; a total for global peace and tranquillity," Dr. Bawumia said Ghana's acclaimed peace and stability is largely down to inter-faith tolerance, adding that at a time many countries are plagued by religious and political intolerance, Ghana ought to strengthen its respect for diversity.

"Today, we live in a time of unprecedented challenges, where divisions and conflicts based on religion, ethnicity and politics continue to plague and undermine national and global stability," Dr. Bawumia said.

"In our increasingly interconnected world, we must recognize that our destinies are intertwined, regardless of our faith, nationality, political differences and ideologies or cultural background. It is worth noting and remembering that no true religion advocates hatred or violence and that true faith promotes love, compassion, understanding and peaceful coexistence," he added.

While calling for the strengthening of inter-faith harmony among the citizenry, the Vice President also reiterated government's commitment to the promotion of Ghana's peace and stability, which said, is recognised by the Global Peace Index.

"As a government, maintaining and promoting peace in our country has always been a priority, because without peace and tranquillity, there cannot be development and progress."

"If Ghana is ranked the most peaceful country in West Africa and the 2nd most peaceful country on the African continent by the Global Peace Index, it is because as a government, and a people, we are collectively doing many things right."

Dr. Bawumia commended the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, for his respect for diversity and public demonstration of inter-faith tolerance, and called on Muslims to emulate him.

"The National Chief Imam’s consistent demonstration of both intra, and interfaith harmony is not only desirable but essential for peace and stability, not only in our nation but throughout the world.

"His Eminence the National Chief Imam’s life embodies these principles, and his dedication to building bridges between different faiths has made our nation a more harmonious and peaceful place."

The Vice President also commended the Clergy, for their reciprocal cooperation with the National Chief Imam and other Muslim leaders in the country.