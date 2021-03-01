Vice President Bawumia and wife receive COVID-19 vaccine

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira on Monday morning took their jabs of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Police Hospital in Accra.
Earlier in the morning, President Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca had also taken their vaccination jabs at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.
Dr Bawumia and wife took the jabs at about 10:14am on March 1, 2021.
In a short address, he (Dr Bawumia) called on Ghanaians to cooperate with the exercise, and discard any myths and conspiracy theories about the vaccine.
He said the vaccine is safe and that if it was not safe, the President would not have approved it or availed himself for the exercise.
Ghana on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, took delivery of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (Covishield).
It made Ghana the first country to receive the vaccine from the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX), which has 92 beneficiary countries signed on to it, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.
The AstraZeneca boss said “This delivery is the first of many shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine expected over the coming weeks and months via COVAX that will take us closer to ensuring broad and equitable access.”