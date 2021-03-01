Nursing and Midwifery Training College receives hospital equipment

The 1980 Year Group of the Nursing and Midwifery Training College at Korle Bu in Accra has presented hospital equipment worth GH¢30,000 to the school to support training on campus
The items included a double function bed with mattress, dressing trolleys and wheelchairs.
The President of the group, Ms Susana Asiedu, explained that the donation was necessitated by the inadequate hospital equipment available for training the high number of students of the school.
She said the group believed the items would support the school management’s efforts to provide the needed materials to undertake medical practicals for the students.
“We realised that the current intake of students was high and the school needed a lot of items to conduct such medical practicals for the students so we decided to make this donation to our alma mater on our anniversary.
“This was made possible through contributions from members in Ghana and the diaspora to restock the laboratory,” she said.
Ms Asiedu expressed the belief that the gesture would improve training in the school.
“Nursing is more practical than anything, so we believe our gesture will supplement what the school already has,” she said.
She also expressed the group’s commitment to undertake other projects such as refurbishing the school’s auditorium, among others, to improve the school’s operations.
Appreciation
The Vice-Principal of the school, Ms Victoria Boateng, thanked the group for the donation, noting that it had come at the right time to support the training of students.
“We have challenges when it comes to having such hospital items to improve learning, particularly practicals for demonstration and building the skills of the students.
“These items are quite expensive so we appreciate the provision of these things. This will go a long way to provide the students with the needed skills to provide the needed care for their patients,” she said.
Ms Boateng also noted that the school needed more classrooms, computers and an auditorium.
“We need more computers; everyone is now talking about digitisation and going paperless. Therefore, we need enough computers to improve the studying of Information and Communication Technology,” she added.