UDS to inaugurate committee to investigate cause of building collapse

GraphicOnline May - 09 - 2023 , 06:25

The University for Development Studies (UDS) is set to inaugurate a committee of experts today (May 9, 2023) to investigate the cause of the collapse of a six-storey building at its City Campus at Sagnarigu.

The building, which was under construction, collapsed on May 6 after a rainstorm. It was intended to serve as lecture halls for students upon completion. Abdul Hayi-Moomen, the Head of University Relations, assured the public that the report of the committee would be made public once it is complete.

Speaking to pressmen, Hayi-Moomen stated that it was too early to confirm the exact cause of the building's collapse, and urged the public to be patient and wait for the committee's findings.

Fortunately, there were no casualties after the collapse of the building. However, some residents who spoke to Citi News said they suspect poor construction work led to the incident. The UDS City campus runs graduate programmes and hosts the newly established School of Business. The collapse of the building has raised concerns about the safety of other structures on the campus.

The incident at the UDS City Campus at Sagnarigu comes just days after two separate three-storey buildings collapsed in Madina and Adentan in Accra.

It is hoped that the committee's report will shed light on the cause of the collapse and provide recommendations to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.