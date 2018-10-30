Two NGOs to build one million toilets

Two non-governmental organisations (NGOs), Yapa Environment and Sulabh International Centre for Action Sociology (SICAS), have started the construction of one million “Twin Pit” toilet facilities across the country in an effort to end open defecation.
The project, which is in collaboration with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, is also aimed at helping the country to tackle the two million toilet deficit.
The pilot phase of the project has already seen seven “Twin Pit” toilets constructed for residents of Bortianor, a suburb of Accra, at no cost.
The World Bank, with support from other development partners, is funding the project.
Inauguration
At a ceremony to inaugurate the toilets at Bortianor last Thursday, the Chairman of SICAS, South Africa, Mr Steven Ikin, said their objective was to help rural communities to improve their sanitation conditions by providing toilet facilities and clean water.
He said the pilot project, when successful, would be scaled up to other parts of the country.
Sanitation
The Vice-President of YAPA Environment, Mr Kuki Alkobi, also reiterated their efforts to build clean toilets, stating that: “We will work in accordance with the priorities of the government.”
He reiterated their support to government’s agenda of improving the sanitary conditions in the country, particularly ending open defecation.
Mr Alkobi explained that the “Twin Pit” technology was designed to allow the excreta in the first pit, when full, to be converted into manure after three years.
Prosecute offenders
An environmental health analyst, Mrs Esi Bonney, who spoke on behalf of the acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mr Joseph Obeng Poku, said it was her hope that the project would help bridge the gap of the toilet deficit in the country.
She, however, urged the municipal assembly to prosecute open defecation offenders without fear.
Appreciation
The assembly member for the Bortianor Electoral Area, Mr Charles Ayitey Armah, expressed gratitude to the organisations for the support, saying that the initiative would go a long way to eradicate open defecation in the area, particularly along the beaches.