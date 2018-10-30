Tema: CCTV captures robbery at pharmacy

Three armed men dressed in helmets stormed a pharmacy shop at Tema Community Four and made away with their sales and other valuables
.
The incident happened at about 12:48 pm last Sunday, October 28, 2018.
The three footages, one of which lasted 21 seconds and the other two lasting one minute, thirty-seven seconds, showed the robbers forcing the attendants to lie on the floor while they ransacked the tills holding monies and seized mobile phones.
Series of attacks
The latest incident brings to three, the number of robberies recorded in the metropolis in the past week.
In a related development, gunmen on Friday, October 26, 2018, attacked fuel attendants at a fuel station with a restaurant (name withheld) at Community 8, also in Tema, making away with huge sums of money being sales from both the station and the restaurant.
A similar incident was recorded at a hotel also within the same neighbourhood where the suspected robbers succeeded in stealing an unspecified amount of money.
When contacted, the spokesperson of the Tema Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Darkwah said: “The Command is holding a meeting on the security situation in Tema Region and will soon come out with a press release”.