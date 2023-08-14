Transact land business with legal entities - Lawyer cautions public at Sedan Landbank launch

Diana Mensah Aug - 14 - 2023 , 07:45

A legal practitioner, Theophilus Dzimega, has advised the public to transact business with only agencies that have been established under the country’s land and real estate laws.

He mentioned the laws to include the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036) and the Real Estate Agency Act, 2020 (Act 1047).

Speaking at the unveiling of a newly launched real estate company, Sedan Landbank, Mr Dzimega explained that the Acts regulated the activities of real estate agencies within the industry, while protecting land buyers from money laundering activities and land guard issues.

“Under these Acts, the activities of real estate agencies like Sedan Landbank can be easily tracked by the taxpayer and the regulatory body, anyone who acts otherwise would face penalty of five years or would be fined”, he said.

Value proposition

Sedan Landbank is set up to create additional avenues for investors to derive maximum value from landed properties.

While the company will offer serviced plots, it also allows individuals and organisations to invest in other activities along the real estate and properties value chain in line with their unique investment goals.

For a start, Sedan Landbank has developed serviced plots in the Ningo Prampram District, calling it the New Airport City.

At the launch which was on the theme “Land is wealth”, the Managing Director of Sedan Landbank, Agnes Gyan-Agyei, hosted a number of personalities, including the District Chief Executive of Ningo-Prampram, Al-Latif Amanor.

The company used the occasion to unveil its maiden development at Ningo-Prampram at a location it calls the “New Airport City.

The managers also assured the investor community that they would create enduring value and opportunities for generations.

Economic growth

The Commercial Director of the company, Evelyn Nana Ama Yebuah Tandoh, said the country’s rapid economic growth and urban development had provided a fertile ground for land banking investment.

That had increased demand for land and real estate in the country, she added.

“We enable individuals to own a piece of the future — land parcels with high growth potential.

We provide a simple and transparent investment process that lets you browse, select and purchase properties, then watch their value grow over time,” Mrs Tandoh stated.

She said having studied the market dynamics, Sedan Landbank was able to identify high-growth areas that presented incredible investment potential, thereby ensuring potential customers with the finest opportunities the country had to offer.

Mrs Tandoh assured potential customers that the firm would present sustained and rewarding opportunities, including “acquiring lands in high-growth areas such as Ningo Prampram which would help capture the full potential of Ghana’s landscape and translate it into remarkable returns.”

She indicated that although owning a land had become stressful and challenging, Sedan Landbank had considered the concerns of the public regarding land security and litigation.