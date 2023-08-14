Academic City, Millersville University sign MoU to foster cooperation

Daily Graphic Aug - 14 - 2023 , 07:50

The Academic City University College and the Millersville University of Pennsylvania have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as part of a significant step towards formalising their commitment to internationalisation and fostering cooperation to promote academic excellence.

The partnership seeks to enhance mutual understanding and facilitate collaborative initiatives in areas such as instruction, research, cooperative projects and student and faculty mobility.

The signing of the MOU took place on the campus of the Academic City, with representatives from both institutions in attendance.

Agreement

The agreement signifies a commitment to jointly explore various academic initiatives, research projects and cultural exchanges that will benefit the global academic community.

The key areas of focus in the MoU include student exchange programmes as it would enable students from both institutions to participate in exchange programmes, providing them with valuable international exposure and enriching their academic journey.

It would also focus on faculty development to enable members to engage in joint research projects, teaching collaborations and professional development programmes will be facilitated, fostering the exchange of expertise and knowledge.

Comments

The President and Provost of the Academic City University College, Prof. Fred McBagonluri was enthusiastic about the partnership, stating that "this MOU represents an exciting step towards enhancing our global engagement and will provide new opportunities for our students and faculty.

“We believe that this collaboration will enhance our students' educational experiences and allow us to aggregate our expertise for the advancement of knowledge and academic research."

For his part, the President of the Millersville University, Daniel A. Wubah, said the agreements demonstrated the university’s commitment to international collaboration and academic excellence.

“Forging partnerships with international institutions is a win-win for our students.

Millersville students meet and attend classes with international students and faculty, which allows them to learn about different cultures.

Students from abroad are introduced to U.S. students, faculty and all of our country’s opportunities,” he said.

The MOU prioritises exchanging scholarly materials, cutting-edge research development, student partnerships and sharing best practices among faculty members.