TMA seeks private sector support to renovate Tema Manhean Polyclinic

Benjamin Xornam Glover Oct - 23 - 2023 , 05:55

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly has commenced processes to renovate the Tema Manhean Polyclinic, a key public health facility in the fishing community of Tema.

The assembly has met with stakeholders, including private entities in the building industry, to solicit support to fund the renovation efforts.

The renovation efforts would also be extended to 24 other public basic school infrastructure which are also in a deplorable state.

Report

The Daily Graphic in its September 28, 2023 edition reported that sections of the facility, including the Out Patients’ Department (OPD) and the offices, experience leaks whenever there is rainfall.

The polyclinic, located on the eastern plain of the fishing harbour near the Naval Base at Tema New Town, was started in 1969 by the Progress Party and completed in 1978 during the General I. K. Acheampong regime.

It started full operation in 1979.

In November 2022, the facility was upgraded from a health centre into a polyclinic to provide a range of services to clients.

However, this upgrade did not come with a corresponding improvement of the facility.

Speaking at a meeting with stakeholders last Thursday, the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Tema, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, explained that although the assembly had captured the renovation works in its budget for the year and done the necessary estimates, the inflows had not been as expected, hence the need to touch base with corporate entities in Tema for support.

He said in cases where businesses could not get cash, the assembly would welcome support in the form of building materials and other ancillary logistics to address the challenge facing health as well as educational infrastructure in the metropolis.

The MCE who presented his proposals to the stakeholders urged them to either adopt projects and execute them on behalf of the assembly or provide the needed materials for the assembly to execute with its team of engineers.

Challenges

The Medical Director of the Tema Manhean Polyclinic, Dr Joseph Donkor, said apart from the leaking roof, the facility lacked office space for the operations of the various units as well as the delay in NHIS payments.

Dr Donkor said the facility, between January and June this year, catered for 23,548 patients, an average of about 3,900 patients monthly, excluding the public health activities, stressing that despite these services, the OPD unit was plagued with massive infrastructure problems.

“Service delivery becomes impossible when it’s raining because of roof leakages.

The shelves in the records office are full but there is no space for expansion.

The electric wiring is poor, which keeps destroying the bulbs and making the room dark always,” he said, adding that there were no chairs for the staff, while staff on night duties had no place to rest.