Theophilus Yartey appointed Editor, Graphic - Company names 3 others to strengthen brands

Graphic.com.gh Mar - 01 - 2023 , 00:25

The Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL) has appointed Theophilus Yartey as the new Editor, Graphic, with effect from today, March 1, 2023.

He takes over from Kobby Asmah, who attained the official retirement age of 60 yesterday.

The Editor, Graphic is an executive management position of the GCGL, with oversight responsibility over all other news brands of the group, namely the Daily Graphic, The Mirror, the Graphic Sports, the Graphic Business, the Junior Graphic, the Graphic Showbiz, the Graphic Online (www.graphic.com.gh) and the electronic version of the brands, the Graphic News Plus.

Enoch Darfah Frimpong, Editor of Graphic Digital

The company has also appointed Enoch Darfah Frimpong, as the Editor of Graphic Digital, with a charge to build, maintain and lead the digital team to create and acquire rich media content for publishing on all Graphic Digital platforms in furtherance of the group’s objectives, with immediate effect.

The two appointments, announced yesterday add to two previous ones.

They are Hannah Acheampong Amoah as Editor of the Junior Graphic, which took effect in October last year and Asamoah Boahene as Editor, Graphic Business, a business journalist and consultant, who has also been charged with transforming the niche business paper, making it visible on the corridors of the business community.

The Managing Director of the GCGL, Ato Afful, has congratulated the newly appointed Editors and expressed the hope that they would bring their energies to bear on the business.

Profiles

Theophilus Yartey

Until his appointment, Mr Yartey who has virtually 30 years of experience in frontline journalism, was the Deputy Editor of the Daily Graphic, having joined the group in 2014 as the Editor of Graphic Business.

He cut his teeth as a journalist with the New Times Corporation as a reporter and rose through the ranks to become the Deputy Business Editor after 10 years of dedicated service.

Mr Yartey also joined Business and Financial Times and became the Deputy Editor, until he crossed over to the GCGL on August 4, 2014.

He holds a Master of Philosophy in Leadership from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Bachelor of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Banking and Finance, both from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Mr Yartey also holds a Diploma in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

He comes to the job with in-depth knowledge of the media landscape in the country, with a proven ability to effectively manage major newspaper brands with compelling content to meet the needs of the reading public.

Mr Yartey also has a deep appreciation of the digital media landscape and its strategic place in the developmental aspirations of the Daily Graphic and the GCGL brands.

He is committed to help build an editorial team to drive the digital-first mandate of Graphic’s editorial team.

Mr Yartey has also attended many courses, workshops and seminars in the country and abroad.

He has also covered high profile events and programmes across the world, including the International Monetary Fund/World Bank meetings, African Development Bank annual conferences, the World Economic Forum thought leadership events over the years.

Mrs Hannah Acheampong Amoah, Editor of Junior Graphic

Junior Graphic

Mrs Amoah, for her part, holds a Master of Arts degree in Media Management from the School of Graduate Studies and Research of the GIJ, a diploma in Journalism also from GIJ and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from the University of Ghana.

Until her appointment, she was the Assistant Editor of the Junior Graphic, a position she held since 2017, having been the newspaper’s pioneer staff during its reintroduction in September 2000.

Mrs Amoah has been with the Junior Graphic for more than 22 years and has written articles and news stories that have had a positive impact on young people in the country.

She was honoured by the Ghana Journalists Association for her articles on youth development.

Graphic Digital Editor

Mr Darfah Frimpong also comes to his new task with over 21 years’ experience as a journalist.

Prior to assuming this new role, he was the Assistant Editor of Graphic Online, having joined the group in 2001 and rose through the ranks until his current appointment.

He spent the better part of his career at the group working from the Ashanti Regional Office (Kumasi) of the company, from where he wrote many impactful articles for the flagship Daily Graphic and its sister brands.

In 2011, he joined the Graphic Online unit at the head office in Accra and in the last 12 years has been part of the team at the Digital Unit, pushing the shift to a digital-first focus.

Mr Darfah Frimpong has attended a number of international and local training programmes and courses in Europe, India and South Africa in the area of New Media, Social Media and its effect on newspaper business.

He holds a Master of Arts degree in Media Management, a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration (Management) and a Diploma in Journalism.

Mr Darfah Frimpong is a member of the Ghana Journalists Association and an alumnus of the University of Education, Winneba and GIJ.