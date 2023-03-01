Enoch Darfah Frimpong appointed Editor of Graphic Digital

Graphic.com.gh Mar - 01 - 2023 , 00:20

The Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) has appointed Enoch Darfah Frimpong as the new Editor of Graphic Digital with effect from March 1, 2023.

The Editor of Graphic Digital is in charge of Graphic Online (www.graphic.com.gh) and the electronic version of the brands, the Graphic News Plus.

He is in charge of building, maintaining and leading the digital team to create and acquire rich media content for publishing on all Graphic Digital platforms in furtherance of the group’s objectives.

His appointment together with that of Theophilus Yartey, a new Editor, Graphic who has taken over from Kobby Asmah, who attained the official retirement age of 60 on February 28, 2023 was announced yesterday.

The two new appointments add to two previous ones.

They are Hannah Acheampong Amoah as Editor of the Junior Graphic, which took effect in October 2022 and Boahene Asamoah as Editor, Graphic Business.

The Managing Director of the GCGL, Ato Afful, has congratulated the newly appointed Editors and expressed the hope that they would bring their energies to bear on the business.

Profile of Editor Graphic Digital, Enoch Darfah Frimpong

Mr Darfah Frimpong comes to his new task with over 21 years’ experience as a journalist.

Prior to assuming this new role, he was the Assistant Editor of Graphic Online, having joined the Graphic Communications Group in 2001 and rose through the ranks until his current appointment.

He spent 10 years of his career working from the Ashanti Regional Office (Kumasi) of the company, from where he wrote many impactful articles for the flagship Daily Graphic and its sister brands.

In 2011, he joined the Graphic Online unit at the head office in Accra and in the last 12 years has been part of the team at the Digital Unit, pushing the shift to a digital-first focus.

Mr Darfah Frimpong has attended a number of international and local training programmes, courses and conferences in Europe, India and South Africa in the area of New Media, Social Media and its effect on newspaper business.

He holds a Master of Arts degree in Media Management, a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration (Management) and a Diploma in Journalism.

Mr Darfah Frimpong is a member of the Ghana Journalists Association and an alumnus of the University of Education, Winneba and GIJ.