The RISA Fund, a project of the UK International Development supports the Scaling of Research & Innovation Financing in Ghana and Nigeria with over US$1m

Impact Investing Ghana (IIGh) and Impact Investors Foundation (IIF) Nigeria, have received a US$545,256 additional grant funding from The Research and Innovation Systems for Africa (RISA) Fund to scale sustainable systems for enterprise and innovation financing across Ghana and Nigeria through the Deal Source Africa and Enterprise Support Organisation programs as part of the second phase of RISA Fund’s Scaling Systems for Research & Innovation Financing (SSRIF II).

This brings the total grants from the RISA Fund to Impact Investing Ghana to US$1,079,602.This landmark partnership builds on the excellent south-south collaboration between Ghana and Nigeria and is a significant milestone in IIGh and IIF’s unwavering commitment to mobilizing financial resources to enterprises with viable business models in Africa by strengthening their capacity to attract impact capital.

Both Nigeria and Ghana face challenges in providing innovative ventures with adequate access to patient capital as an estimated $5 billion financing gap exists annually for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana, and a staggering $32.2 billion for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

The lack of a robust pipeline of investment-ready businesses stems from the inadequate capacity and inconsistent quality of Enterprise Support Organizations (ESOs). Additionally, there is a scarcity of transaction advisory services and efficient channels to connect businesses to investors.