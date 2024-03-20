Teachers declare nationwide strike

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Mar - 20 - 2024 , 11:39

Three pre-tertiary education labour unions have declared an industrial strike effective today, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, over what they describe as poor conditions of service.

The unions are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-GH).

Leadership of the unions made this known in a press conference held at its headquarters in Accra today.

More to follow....