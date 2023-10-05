Tamale residents undergo free health screening

Mohammed Fugu Oct - 05 - 2023 , 05:29

More than 500 residents of Dungu and its environs in the Tamale Metropolis have beneffited from a free health screening and medical care exercise organised by the Lamashegu branch of ASA Savings and Loans Limited.

The intervention formed part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility to help improve the health conditions of residents within its operational areas.

The beneficiaries of the exercise were screened for various health conditions, including Hepatitis B, eye problems, malaria, diabetes, sugar level, blood pressure and other vitals by a team of health professionals made up of midwives, medical doctors, laboratory technicians, pharmacists and nurses from the One Heart Medical Centre.

Beneficiaries who were diagnosed with various diseases were given medication for free while others were counselled and referred to hospitals for further treatment.

The Lamashegu Branch Manager of ASA Savings and Loans Limited, Martin Yenuman Weingam, said businesses could only thrive on good health, for which reason they had organised the exercise for their clients and the entire community to improve their well-being.

"The free health screening has come to make health care affordable to those who cannot afford to visit hospitals for check-ups.

If our clients are not in good shape, they cannot pay the loans that we render to them and it would cause financial loss to the company,” he noted.

He indicated that the company intended to replicate the exercise at all its branches and operational areas in the region.

While reiterating the company's commitment to continuing to give back to society, Mr Weingam advised the residents, particularly their clients, to prioritise their health and adopt healthy lifestyles.

Advice

For his part, the leader of the medical team, Jalal-Deen Abdul Razak, advised the public to regularly exercise and avoid taking drugs that were not prescribed by medical professionals.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with the Daily Graphic thanked the financial institution for the free medical examination and said it had made them aware of their health status.