Academic City receives top honours at HR Focus Conference 2023

Daily Graphic Oct - 05 - 2023 , 05:27

Academic City University College has been adjudged the “Most Promising HR Management in Education” at the recently held HR Focus Conference 2023.

The university was also recognized as the "Best Organization in Employee Safety, Well-being, and Workplace Design.

The HR Focus Conference is an annual event that brings together HR professionals, business executives, and influential stakeholders from the world of work to discuss how to enhance the HR industry within the African workforce landscape.

The HR Focus Awards Ceremony, which was previously conducted separately, was merged into the conference.

Academic City's achievements were acknowledged in a highly competitive field, demonstrating its commitment to establishing new benchmarks within the education industry.

The award highlights the university's innovative approach to human resources.

Forward-thinking

As a forward-thinking institution of higher learning, Academic City recognises that the success of its students is closely tied to the well-being and engagement of its employees.

This institution's significant impact on the educational landscape is a result of its dual emphasis on academic excellence and employee welfare.

Commenting on the awards, Bernice Adu-Gyamfi, HR Manager of Academic City, expressed her excitement at the university’s recognition.

Remarks

She remarked, "These awards demonstrate our commitment to fostering an enriching, safe, and inclusive workplace that allows our employees to flourish and contribute their best to our mission of providing world-class education."

According to her, the university views its employees as its most valuable asset and continuously strives to create a supportive and collaborative work culture, adding that by fostering a workplace where employees feel valued and secure, the institution has achieved remarkable results.