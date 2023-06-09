Sefwi Wiawso: Paramount Chief leads Green Ghana Day

Donald Ato Dapatem Jun - 09 - 2023 , 16:47

The Paramount Chief of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council, Katakyie Kwasi Bumangama ll has led the planting of trees in the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area in the Western North Region.

Katakyie Bumangama who is a member of the Forestry Commission Board and a member of the Council of State was supported by the Sefwi Wiawso Forest District Manager, Raymond Obeng Boamah, a Deputy Chief Executive officer of the Forestry Commission, Martha Kwayie Manu.

Speaking on the theme for the day “Our Forest, Our Health, he encouraged the people of Sefwiman and Ghanaians in general to continue planting trees and nurturing them.

He said the exercise was part of an aggressive afforestation and reforestation programme to restore the lost forest cover and contribute to the global effort to fight climate change.

Katakyie Bumangama said it was the responsibility of the current generation to plant more trees, secure the environment and refrain activities that negatively affect the environment, noting that trees had great impact on the health of all.

He commended the government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for instituting such an initiative and admonished the citizens to be extra vigilant and protect the forest for the future.

He expressed worry at the alarming rate at which the environment was being degraded and entreated all to take tree planting exercises seriously since the trees protected the environment and enhanced the life of living beings and helped sustain the ecosystem.

Other dignitaries that supported the exercise included various heads of departments of the regional coordinating council, the police, heads of various educational institutions, workers and staff of the Forest Services Commission as well as students.

In 2021, under the leadership of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Green Ghana Project was launched during which 7 million tree seedlings were planted from an initial target of 5 million.

The objectives include the creation of enhanced national awareness of the necessity for collective action towards the restoration of degraded landscapes in the country and inculcating the values of planting and nurturing trees and associated benefits in the youth.

It also included mitigating climate change and enhancing livelihoods for rural communities through their engagement in the production of tree seedlings as well as beautifying the communities and environment.