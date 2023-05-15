Samira Bawumia, Tagoe Sisters are The Mirror Model Mothers 2023

Lydia Ezit May - 15 - 2023 , 09:41

The wife of the Vice-President, Samira Bawumia, and musician duo, Tagoe Sisters, have been honoured as Model Mothers 2023 at The Mirror Mother's Day Buffet lunch in Accra.

They were honoured yesterday for their exemplary lives as "mothers and mother figures" in society.

The Mirror Model Mother campaign was to create an opportunity for readers to appreciate the role mothers play in society.

The Mirror is a family newspaper of the Graphic Communications Group Limited.

Model mother

The model mother campaign was meant to celebrate an ideal mother in society, with national and international appeal on Mother’s Day.

This year’s event was sponsored by Oak Plaza Hotel, Woodin, SIC Insurance, Ghandour Cosmetics, SS Wellness, GOIL, Latex Foam and Blue.

More than 100 mothers were in attendance at the event which took place at the Oak Plaza Hotel in Accra.

There were also giveaways, including coupons for massage therapy, Onga spices, cosmetics and insurance for mothers who were present at the occasion.

The event was spiced with music from gospel singer, Diana Asamoah, and the Tagoe Sisters.

Commendation

The Managing Director of GCGL, Ato Afful, commended Mrs Bawumia for her love and passion for humanitarian works and social intervention programmes in deprived communities within and outside Accra.

The Editor of The Mirror, Doreen Hammond, also described the Tagoe sisters as exceptional among their peers who she said had mentored many young people, especially those in the gospel music industry.

Appreciation

In her acceptance, Mrs Bawumia, who was thankful, said: “It is a surprise because I came in as a guest and I am so thankful to The Mirror for doing such an amazing family-oriented programme for society and the family as a whole. I always say that it is not how much you do, but what you start with”.

“People must be thankful for mothers, appreciate them because mothers are everything. They are the bedrock of our society,” she said.