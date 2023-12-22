Samira Bawumia gives to widows, aged at Ashalaja

Some women, including widows and the aged at Ashalaja in the Domeabra Obom area in the Greater Accra Region have benefited from the annual Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Project.

Mrs Samira Bawumia on Thursday, December 21, 2023 handed over the items, made up of clothes, bags of rice, cooking oil, drinks, confectionaries, soaps, water and an undisclosed amount of money to help the beneficiaries during the Christmas season.

She also presented cash prizes to some physically challenged persons in the community and donated medical supplies and equipment to the local health facility in Ashalaja.

Mrs Bawumia said the gesture formed part of an initiative to economically support and empower women in the Ghanaian society, especially during festive seasons such as Christmas.

“At the end of every year, we make arrangement through the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Project to support widows, single mothers and the aged so this year my team decided that we come to Ashalaja to support our mothers. We pray that those of you who have lost your husbands, God will give them a peaceful rest while he strengthens and keep you all. May God give you long life to take care of those left behind,” she said.

“We pray that as 2024 approaches, the good Lord will continue to protect us, guide us, lead us and bless us with all the blessings in 2024,” she said.

Support

Mrs Bawumia also urged the women to support and vote massively for her husband, the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during the 2024 general elections to enable him win the presidential slot.

“Pray for me and pray for my husband His Excellency Dr Mahamudu Bawumia so that the good work that our father Nana Akufo-Addo has done, Dr Bawumia will come to continue and do more for Ghana to prosper. Everything is in God’s hand but it is also in your hands I urge you all to vote for Dr Bawumia,” she said.

She also called for peace and unity among Ghanaians saying: “We are all one people irrespective of where we come from. We are one people so let us continue to love one another and live together in peace.”

Speaking at the event, the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for Domeabra Obom Constituency in the 2024 general elections, Wahab Mohammed, appealed to the women to vote massively for him as well as Dr Bawumia to enable him continue working for them.

“Our mother Hajia Samira Bawumia has done something great which has never happened before in our constituency and I know that come 2024, what has never happened before will happen in the whole of Ghana as the NPP will break the eight and I will also be elected as the youngest Member of Parliament for the Domeabra Obom Constituency,” he said.

Appreciation

Speaking on behalf of the women, the Asafoanye of Ashalaja, Patience Kotey, expressed gratitude to Mrs Bawumia and the leadership of the NPP in the constituency for the kind gesture.

The event brought together dignitaries including the NPP Constituency Chairman of the area, Joshua Lamptey, the Leader of the Zongo Women Association, Hajia Barikiso Balu, and Municipal Chief Executive, Joseph Nyame.