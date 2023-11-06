Rawlings Foundation donates to Mepe flood victims

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Nov - 06 - 2023 , 12:42

The J.J. Rawlings Foundation has donated to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage at Mepe in the Volta region.

The Foundation donated relief items and medications to the Medpe Traditional Council for onward distribution to the victims of the flooding.

The Mankralo of the Mepe Traditional Area in the Volta Region, Togbe Kwasi Nego VI, who received the items expressed his gratitude to the J.J. Rawlings Foundation and Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, for the gesture.

Togbe Nego said it was heartwarming that the children of President Rawlings had led a delegation from the Foundation to make the donation to the victims of the floods.

He recalled the passion and dedication with which the former President led in nation-building and remarked that he would have also paid a visit to the communities were he alive.

“Your coming means a lot to us because you are doing what your father would have done,” the Mankralo stated.

The delegation from the Foundation, led by Yaa Asantewaa and Amina Agyeman-Rawlings on Wednesday, 1st November 2023, presented a variety of items including medication, rice, gari, beans, maize, water, mosquito nets, mattresses, clothes, cooking apparatus and toiletries.



Togbe Nego in giving details on the extent of the devastation of the community, said over one thousand homes were submerged, 200 houses collapsed and all their farms were flooded.

He informed the delegation that the community’s water bodies were contaminated because the floods took over public toilets, cemeteries and refuse dumps, making the water unsafe for consumption.

“A lot of property was lost in the floods. We are thankful to God no one got drowned. Unfortunately, contrary to some reports there were no prior plans for evacuation,” the Mankralo stated.

“So, we started making appeals to all to come to our aid and so far, we have received over 30,000 bags of water which we have distributed to our people. We have also received some food items which we have distributed to about a thousand households.”

The Executive Director of the J.J. Rawlings Foundation, Ms. Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings, said they were in Mepe to show solidarity with the people of Mepe for what had befallen them.

“As much as we are relieved to hear that no lives were lost, losing one’s property can have an unbearable effect on life. We hope that our donation will lessen the blow to the people of Mepe.”

“We hope that our presence shows that this tragedy has not just befallen the people of Mepe but has impacted the entire country. We are here as brothers and sisters, your neighbours and children of this land and we thank you for receiving us,” Ms. Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings said.

Mamaga Adzo Sreku IV, Paramount Queenmother of the Mepe Traditional Area while expressing her happiness at this visit and donation, recalled the relationship the late President Rawlings had with Mepe, describing him as ‘being one of us’.

“Having you here means a lot to us. It has brought back good memories. I know his (President Rawlings) spirit came with you. Thank you especially for bringing us medication,” Mamaga Sreku said.

A member of the J.J. Rawlings Foundation stated that J.J. Rawlings had a unique way of responding to matters such as the disaster being experienced in Mepe and the Foundation, he stated, will explore ways to build mitigating factors for the victims of the flood.

The Foundation, he said, finds the resilience of the entire community admirable in the face of this adversity and assured them that they will continue to have the support of the Foundation.

After the presentation, the delegation visited some of the devastated areas in Mepe, hitching a ride on a boat at some point to survey the extent of the flooding and damage.

They were able to interact with some victims of the flood in the community who appealed for books and learning material for the children, clothes and feminine hygiene products.