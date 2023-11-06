Report fraud, corruption cases - EOCO boss charges ICAG members

Mohammed Fugu Nov - 06 - 2023 , 13:41

The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has charged members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG) to work closely with EOCO and other oversight bodies in the fight against corruption in the country.

As professional members of high repute, she said ICAG reporting on corruption and fraud-related cases to the relevant bodies would help in the investigation and prosecution of perpetrators.

She further admonished them to be vigilant and proactive in the line of duty by detecting and investigating persons who posed as fraudsters.

COP Addo-Danquah said this at a sensitisaton programme in Tamale last Saturday on public sector fraud and corruption investigation for members of the Tamale District Society of ICAG.

The event sought to built the capacity of members of the ICAG on changing trends of fraud and corruption and how advanced strategies are being adopted by persons indulging in these activities.

Highlighting the causes of fraud and corruption, COP Addo-Danquah said: “Bureaucracy, greed and the lack of commitment are some of the causes of corruption in the country where public sector workers themselves are being involved in some of these activities”.

She, however, encouraged the ICAG to help the EOCO and all oversight bodies in tackling the menace head-on by reporting suspected cases for prompt action.

Commitment

For his part, the Chairman of the Tamale District Society of ICAG, Abdul Rahman Osman, expressed his outfit's commitment to work closely with the relevant bodies to help nib corruption in the bud.

“Now that we are aware of the mandate of EOCO, what they do, and with this clarification on some of the pertinent issue regarding their work, it is my firm belief that what we have learnt will be very beneficial to us as members and to the accounting professions and to the nation at large that will be put to practice in our various workplaces,” he noted.