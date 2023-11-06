Apologise to Samira Bawumia and Fulani Community - Media Commission to Power FM

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Nov - 06 - 2023 , 11:51

The National Media Commission (NMC) has directed the owners of Accra-based Power FM to apologise to the wife of the Vice President, Mrs Samira Bawumia and the entire Fulani community in Ghana for allowing their platform to be used to impugn their image.

The NMC in a statement signed and issued by its Executive Secretary, George Sarpong, dated November 6, 2023, explained that on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the station allowed its platform to be used as medium for gender-based insult on Mrs. Bawumia.

He added that on the same programme, the station also sought to denigrate the entire Fulani Community in Ghana and incite ethnic tension, saying "Such behaviour has no place in our search for national cohesion, peace and development."

The NMC has, therefore, directed the managers of Power FM to render an apology to the affected victims as well as the entire Ghanaian public.

"We ask you to apologise to H.E. Hajia Samira Bawumia and the Fulani Community. We additionally ask that you apologise to the Ghanaian public whose sensibilities you breached by that broadcast.

"We expect you to undertake the above and present evidence of same to the Commission before November 11, 2023, after which date you may hear further from the Commission," Mr Sarpong wrote in the statement.