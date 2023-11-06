ECG embarks on exercise to check on integrity of post paid meters and their readings

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Nov - 06 - 2023 , 11:33

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has commenced an exercise to verify the integrity of all post paid meters and their readings within the company's operational areas.

The exercise dubbed "Operation Fix the Bill & Pay the Bill" started on Monday, November 6 and it will end on December 11, 2023.

The ECG is aiming at building confidence in the bills it delivers to customers, capture the consumption readings to be sure it syncs with what ECG agents have been reading, in order to be able to produce actual bills and collect arrears owed by customers.

In a press announcement, the ECG said all regional and district offices will operate with a lean staff who will provide essential services to customers during the exercise period.

This is to enable total participation by top management and staff.

“ECG wishes to state that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission’s LI (2413) gives us full access to all our installations, therefore customers and the general public are being advised to cooperate with ECG to carry out our mandate." it added.