Ashaiman Queen Mother blames accident on Assembly

The Queen Mother of Ashaiman Market,
Lecticia Ayamba is blaming last Thursday's accident that occurred in the area on the Ashiaman Municipal Assembly .
Follow @Graphicgh
One person died and six people were injured when a truck loaded with cement blocks veered off its course and run into traders at Ashaiman Thursday morning, July 26, 2018.
Read Also: Ashaiman: One person killed as cement truck runs into traders (Video)
The injured; a male and five females were rushed to the Tema General Hospital.
The truck, with registration number ER 5112 conveying cement blocks from the Mandela Park towards the Ashaiman main station was said to have developed a brake failure.
The driver in his bid to maneuver his way through, veered off his lane, running into traders who were selling on the streets.
Speaking to an Accra-based Citi FM,
She has therefore asked the assembly to ask the car owners who park on the shoulders of the roads in the area to remove their cars in order to prevent such accidents at the place.