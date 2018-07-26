Ashaiman: One person killed as cement truck runs into traders

One person died and six people were injured when a truck loaded with cement blocks veered off its course and run into traders at Ashaiman Thursday morning
.
The truck, with registration number ER 5112 conveying cement blocks from the Mandela Park towards the Ashaiman main station was said to have developed a brake failure.
The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Love Atsu.
The driver, whose name was not immediately known had fled the scene by the time Graphic Online arrived at the scene.
Mr. Ernest Nuuf Awinimi Manager Accident Center, Tema General Hospital told the Daily Graphic that the injured were responding to treatment.
In a related development, the Ashaiman Police MTTD who were at the scene to control traffic flow, brought in a towing truck to move the accident truck from the scene.
The police personnel will, however, decline an interview stressing that investigations were yet to be conducted into the accident.
She said the deceased, who had completed Jasikan SHS last year, came to stay with her not long ago.
Some traders in the Ashaiman Municipality have resorted to selling on the principal streets exposing them to great danger.
The activities of the traders have led to serious vehicular and human traffic as traders, vehicles, wares
The hawkers who claimed they needed the proceeds of their trade to cater for their families have on several occasion clashed with members of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly taskforce in their bid to evict them.
