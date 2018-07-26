Graphic Online

Ashaiman: One person killed as cement truck runs into traders

BY: Benjamin Xornam Glover

One person died and six people were injured when a truck loaded with cement blocks veered off its course and run into traders at Ashaiman Thursday morning.

The injured; a male and five females were rushed to the Tema General Hospital.

The truck, with registration number ER 5112 conveying cement blocks from the Mandela Park towards the Ashaiman main station was said to have developed a brake failure.

The driver in his bid to maneuvre his way through, veered off his lane, running into traders who were selling on the streets.

The accident occurred at about 8am on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Love Atsu.


The driver, whose name was not immediately known had fled the scene by the time Graphic Online arrived at the scene.

Cement blocks

The truck was transporting cement blocks from the Mandela Park towards the Ashaiman main station on the main Ashaiman dual carriage road, when it allegedly developed a break failure.

An eyewitness who gave his name as Nii Otu told the Graphic Online that the driver in his bid to manoeuvre his way through after failing his breaks veered off its lane running into the traders who were selling on the streets.

Stable condition

Mr. Ernest Nuuf Awinimi Manager Accident Center, Tema General Hospital told the Daily Graphic that the injured were responding to treatment.

Mr Awinimi said the victims were in stable condition, adding that some of the victims were sent to the theater for surgery while two others who may require plastic surgery will be transferred to another facility for further treatment.

In a related development, the Ashaiman Police MTTD who were at the scene to control traffic flow, brought in a towing truck to move the accident truck from the scene.

The police personnel will, however, decline an interview stressing that investigations were yet to be conducted into the accident.

Relative

A relative of the deceased, Ms Delight Hlorka was beside herself with grief and disbelieve during a visit to the hospital.

She said the deceased, who had completed Jasikan SHS last year, came to stay with her not long ago.

According to Ms Hlorka, who is an Aunt of the deceased, the late Love had gone out on an errand only to receive information that she had been knocked down by a car.

Street hawking

Some traders in the Ashaiman Municipality have resorted to selling on the principal streets exposing them to great danger.

The activities of the traders have led to serious vehicular and human traffic as traders, vehicles, wares and pedestrians compete for the space and in the process narrowing the road especially the traffic light area through, the market lane, and the Ashaiman Government School, as well as the main station area.

The hawkers who claimed they needed the proceeds of their trade to cater for their families have on several occasion clashed with members of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly taskforce in their bid to evict them.

One of the traders, Ms Grace Ashirifi in an interview said even though they (traders) are awared of the dangers involved in selling on the streets, they have no option as they were determined take out a living on the streets.

