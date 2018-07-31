African journos tour large mineral fertiliser producer in Morocco

Managing Director of OCP group, Mr Mustapha El Ouafi speaking to the journalists.
Seventeen journalists from African countries are in Morocco to acquaint themselves with the operations of the world's largest mineral fertilizer producer, OCP.
The journalists on Tuesday visited the company's biggest phosphate mining site for the production of mineral fertiliser at Khouribga and met the Managing Director of OCP group, Mr Mustapha El Ouafi.
Mr El Ouafi said the use of mineral fertilisers had become even more imperative as the African continent strives to grow safe food to feed its growing population.
He mentioned some of the challenges in growing food to feed the population as the decline in arable lands.
The MD however noted that Africa was lagging behind in the use of fertilisers to solve its challenges
The one-week visit is being organised by OCP.