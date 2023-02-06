Queen Mother Naa Dedei Omaedru III is dead - President commiserates with family, Ga State

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commiserated with the Ga State over the death of the Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.
He assured the Ga State of the government’s support to ensure that the late queenmother, who reigned for 59 years, was given a befitting funeral.
President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance last Friday when a delegation from the Ga State, led by a member of the Council of State, Nii Adjiri Blankson, called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra to inform him of the passing of the queenmother.
The delegation, which included chiefs, elders of the traditional set-up and children of the deceased, presented the President with assorted drinks and a full piece of red cloth in consonance with tradition.
President Akufo-Addo gave an assurance that he would be at the funeral because it was a family bereavement for him.
Naa Omaedru, 88, was known in private life as Naa Dedei Ablah.
She was installed Ga Manye in 1963 when she was 29.
She passed away at her Dansoman residence, surrounded by her loved ones, on December 26, 2022.
During her reign, Naa Omaedru was credited for selflessly devoting her life to public and voluntary service and championing important issues crucial to peace, education and opportunities for young people, especially the girl-child.
These included seeking the welfare of the girl-child and women to safeguard their future, setting a remarkable example of leadership to queenmothers in the Ga State.
She also stood for peace and unity and promoted these, not only among the people of the Ga State but also all Ghanaians, and advocated a united approach to the meaningful development of her people.
Naa Omaedru was known for her charity work, and in 2004, she donated items worth $12 million to the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled at the Ghana National Rehabilitation Centre in Accra.