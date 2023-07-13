Quality education critical to children’s devt — Educationist

Emmanuel Bonney Jul - 13 - 2023 , 09:34

An Educationist, Francis Essel-Okyeahene, has said his schools will step up the delivery of quality education to Ghanaian children to equip them with the requisite knowledge to prepare them adequately for the future.

He said the provision of quality education was critical to the development of the child, and as such he would do whatever was possible to ensure that children had access to the right kind of education so that they could compete effectively wherever they found themselves in the world.

Mr Essel-Okyeahene, who is the Founder of both the Young Executive School (YES) and the Onua Francis International School, located in the Gomoa East District and the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region, said this shortly after he was honoured with two awards recently.

The first was when he picked the Education of the Health Environment Safety and Security (HESS) Industry Impact Award 2023 which was held in Accra.

The other was a Special Father's Day honour done him by a local television network, Lucky TV at Kasoa.

At the event, the Onua Francis International School was also presented with the Education Facility Excellence Award.

Platform

The HESS Awards, an internationally renowned platform, celebrates individuals and organisations that have made significant strides in safeguarding the well-being of individuals, the environment and communities at large.

The event, held annually, brings together industry leaders, experts and innovators who are committed to improving HESS standards worldwide.

The television station chose Mr Essel-Okyeahene for the special recognition due to his outstanding contribution to education and his profound impact on the lives of his students.

Mr Essel-Okyeahene, who just returned from an education tour abroad, commended the two organisations for recognising his contributions to national development, especially in the area of education.

Key

“Education is key and important to the development and growth of children and we at YES and Onua Francis, would continue to ensure that children get the quality that is required to enable them to deliver effectively and efficiently,” he said.

The management of the two schools said the awards were a testament to the proprietor’s unwavering commitment, passion and dedication to ensuring a world-class educational experience while prioritising the well-being of students and the environment.

“We believe that Essel - Okyeahene’s accomplishments will continue to inspire educators, industry professionals and individuals around the world to strive for excellence in education and make a positive impact on the health, environment, safety and security of their communities,” they said in a statement.