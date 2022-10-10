Provident Insurance donates to Princess Marie Louise Children Hospital

Provident Insurance Company Limited has donated essential medical equipment worth over GH¢150,000 to the Princess Marie Louise Children Hospital in Accra.
The donation is part of the 40th Year celebrations of the insurance company, which commenced last week with a staff durbar, bringing all staff from across the country to the Head Office at Ring Road Central in Accra.
The items donated by Provident included Patient Monitor Equipment, Suction Units, Water Tanks, and Pumping Machines among others.
An elated Medical Superintendent, Dr. Maame Yaa Nyarko emphasised, “We are more than grateful for this kind gesture from Provident Insurance. Not only for the presentation but the timeliness and we can assure you that they will be put to good use for the benefit of our patients and staff.
“Attaining 40 years is such a great achievement for us. Provident Insurance has a strong resolve to protect lives and livelihood from unexpected occurrences. We will continue to spread our arm of protection wide for the benefit of all. We will also continue to serve the Ghanaian society dutifully and give back to them whenever we can,” the Chief Executive Officer of Provident Insurance, Michael Ashong remarked.
"Provident Insurance will remain dedicated to providing security for all Ghanaians and make the society a better place for the present and the future with our consistency in keeping with our corporate social responsibilities," he added.
Provident Insurance Company (Provident) is a private Limited Liability company which was registered in Ghana in February, 1981. It commenced business in October 1982 on the principle of providing our policyholders with a near perfect protection.
"We are committed to delivering professional and client-oriented services and settling claims speedily by leveraging on technology to achieve operational viability for the mutual benefit of stakeholders," the CEO said.