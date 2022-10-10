Firefighters paid workman compensation

A group of twenty-one (21) firefighters from the Northern, Bono East and Ashanti Regional Commands of the Ghana National Fire Service have today, October 10, 2022, called on the Chief Fire Officer after receiving their workman compensation.
The twenty-one (21) officers who received cheques containing various sums of money sustained various degrees of injury in their line of duty within the year.
The officer who sustained the highest degree of injury received an amount of one hundred and twenty-seven thousand, nine hundred and sixty-three Ghana cedis, forty pesewas (127,963.40) while the officer who sustained the lowest degree of injury received twenty-eight thousand, six hundred and eleven Ghana cedis, twenty-eight pesewas (28,611.28) respectively.
The Chief Fire Officer, Julius Kuunour assured all officers of the GNFS, especially the operational firefighters of the readiness of his Management and the Fire Service Council to quickly come to the aid of all officers who get involved in accidents in the discharge of their duty.