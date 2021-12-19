Prof Alabi lauds Amasaman Mantse's initiatives as he celebrates 48th anniversary

The Amasaman Mantse has celebrated his 48th anniversary of ascending the throne as Nii Amasa Oseiku II.
At the ceremony, Prof. Joshua Alabi, a former Vice=Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) lauded the skills development initiative by the Amasaman Mantse.
Prof Alabi who was the 2020 Campaign Manager for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), lauded Nii Amasa Oseiku II, for introducing a skills Development and Education Foundation intended to address the unemployment and skills gap confronting the youth within his Traditional Area.
The initiative, he said was in line with the vision of the NDC’s 2020 Manifesto to invest in Technical and Vocational Education Training TVET.
Prof. Alabi was speaking on behalf of the NDC 2020 flagbearer, former President John Mahama at the celebration.
He intimated that the NDC had the strategic and workable blueprint intended to address the growing unemployment challenges facing the country which would have been implemented with ease under the leadership of President John Mahama if he had won the 2020 presidential election.
Prof Alabi expressed confidence that in 2025, the good people of Ghana will return John Mahama to the presidency, and the socio-economic problems facing the country will be a thing of the past.
"A Mahama-led administration in 2025 will help boost the current initiative of the Amasaman Mantse, Prof Alabi reiterated.
Nii Amasah expressed his appreciation to President John Mahama for his support towards his 48th-anniversary celebration and was excited about the NDC's determination to boost his foundation.
Professor Joshua Alabi was accompanied by the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC's Council of Elders Mr. Danny Annan, Madam Molly Anim Addo, a former Ambassador to Italy, Madam Doku, a member of the Greater Accra Council of Elders, a former CEO of the National Health Insurance Scheme NHIS, Mr. Sylvester Mensah, a former Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Djanmah Vandepuye, Greater Accra NDC Regional Secretary, Theophilus Tetteh Chai, a former member of Parliament for the area, Mr. Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, immediate past NDC Parliamentary candidate for Amasaman, Sedem Afenyo as well as constituency executives of Amasaman.
Prof Alabi, on behalf of Mr Mahama, cut the sod for the construction of a New Palace.