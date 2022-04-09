Prez opens OACPS conference in Accra

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Thursday addressed African Ministers of Fisheries about efforts being put in place by the government of Ghana to ensure a total protection of fishes and other living organisms in the sea.
According to him, Ghana’s efforts is significant and geared towards creating a conducive atmosphere for food safety and also making sure that other African countries in the sub-region emulated the gesture.
President Akufo-Addo further urged members of Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) to ensure that their deliberations brings substantive and realistic solutions to the teeming problems facing the sector.
The ceremony gave the platform for Hawa Koomson, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, the Secretary General of OACPS to address some challenges as well as efforts they have put in place to make all water bodies on the continent safe for all fishes in the gulf.
The conference which is the 7th edition stressed the need for the ministers to join forces to help curb and protect fishes.