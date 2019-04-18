Prez Akufo-Addo swears in Oti, Bono regional ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Tuesday swore in the regional ministers of Oti and Bono at the Jubilee House.
The ministers, Mr Kwasi Owusu Yeboah for Oti and Ms Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson for Bono, swore the oaths of office, secrecy and allegiance, which were administered by the President.
The Bono Region was carved out of the old Brong Ahafo Region, while the Oti Region was carved out of the Volta Region.
President Akufo-Addo charged the ministers to work assiduously to bring development and freedom to the people of the regions.
He said the people had had a bad time for a long period and the coming on board of the two as regional ministers was an opportunity to address the concerns of the people and assist them to benefit from development.
The President told the two that as pioneer ministers, they had a great deal of work to do to establish the foundations for a strong regional administration each and bring governance closer to the people.
He pointed out to them that their accessibility to the people would be cardinal to their success and said he was extremely confident that they would be able to execute their mandates creditably.
President Akufo-Addo also expressed optimism that the qualities and qualifications the ministers would bring on board would help effectively steer the affairs of the new regions.
He referred to Mr Yeboah, a former Ghana Ambassador to Togo, as someone he had known for some time in both the political and the professional fields.
Regarding Ms Richardson, he said although he had not worked closely with her, he had received good reports about her as the Municipal Chief Executive for Sunyani.
The President asked her to put behind all the controversies regarding her appointment and work assiduously to shame those who opposed her appointment.
He explained that what transpired was not unusual with Parliament and urged her to rather build on the strong approval vote she secured from the House.
President Akufo-Addo told the two ministers that while they were joining the government half way through its term, they were beginning something new as ministers of new regions and they must steer the affairs of the regions for the people to benefit from progress.
Responding, Mr Yeboah described their appointment as a great honour.
Stating that they were aware of the enormity of the task ahead of them, he told the President that they would work very hard to justify the confidence reposed in them.
Mr Yeboah said they were inspired by the President’s leadership, especially his introduction of courageous policies, the resolution of the protracted Dagbon chieftaincy dispute and the creation of six additional regions.