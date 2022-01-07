President receives NSMQ winners

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday received members of the Prempeh College team who won the 2021 edition of the National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ).
The winners were at the Jubilee House to present the NSMQ trophy to the President.
Accompanying the Prempeh College team was former President John Agyekum Kufuor, an old student of the college.
The Prempeh College NSMQ team was led by the Headmaster of the school, Mr Aaron Atuah Gyau.
Also present was the Quiz Mistress, Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann.