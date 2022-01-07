Government to demolish illegal structures along road reservations - Amoako-Atta warns

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has warned developers and individuals who erect illegal structures along road reservations to stop immediately, as the government will soon embark on a massive demolition exercise across the country to pave the way for road infrastructural development.
"I want to serve a warning to all potential developers particularly those who build along the roads without permit from the Roads and Highway Authority to desist from that because we will soon demolish all such structures to pave the way for massive roads development,” he stated.
He said no developer or individual would be compensated by the government if such structures were demolished, saying “whether the person is a politician or government appointee he or she won’t be spared because the right thing must be done to move the country forward”.
Visit
Mr Amoako-Atta gave the warning in an interaction with journalists in Tamale yesterday after inspecting some road projects in the metropolis as part of his working visit to the Northern Region.
Accompanied by the Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, and some officials of the ministry and the Ghana Highway Authority, Mr Amoako-Atta inspected the Tamale Interchange project and other ongoing road projects in the metropolis.
Mr Amoako-Atta noted that the government would, in the coming months, begin inaugurating a number of road projects across the country and “these are the results of the massive investment the government has made in the sector since 2017”.
He said a number of road projects had been completed, while others were at various stages of completion, adding that about 141 projects were ongoing in the Northern Region.
E-levy
Commenting on the proposed Electronic Levy (E-levy), whose approval had faced a setback in Parliament, the minister emphasised that the policy was laudable and would help the government generate enough revenue to undertake massive infrastructural development.
He, therefore, appealed to the people of the region to urge their Members of Parliament (MPs) to soften their stance on the policy in Parliament and approve it in the interest of the nation.
Commendation
For his part, Alhaji Shaibu commended the government for having the region at heart and earmarking a significant number of projects for the area.
