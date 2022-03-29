Power queens support blood bank

The Power Queens Club of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), last Friday embarked on a blood donation exercise to support the National Blood Bank.
The exercise, which took place at the Accra High and Ashaiman Senior High schools formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.
In all, the queens were able to collect 240 pints of blood -150 at the Accra High School and 90 at the Ashaiman SHS.
Inception
Since its inception in 1988, the Power Queens Club, which is constituted by the female workforce of the ECG, has sustained the blood donation drive in their quest to support efforts at stocking the blood banks in the country, thereby saving precious lives.
Speaking after the event, the National President of the club, Queen Doreen-Carol Anning-Gyebi, indicated that the club was able to collect some pints of blood to support the blood bank.
Distribution
She added that apart from power distribution in the southern part of Ghana, the Electricity Company of Ghana was also committed to giving back to society in diverse ways through gender activism by empowering women in the company and inspiring the girl child to venture into areas that were male dominated such as engineering and other technical fields.
Queen Anning-Gyebi took the opportunity to thank Promasidor Ghana Limited for the sponsorship, as well as the students and staff of the selected schools, staff and management of the ECG for participating in their numbers.
She further urged individuals and other corporate institutions, including the management and staff of ECG, to regularly donate blood to save the national blood bank.