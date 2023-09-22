Possessing voter ID card requisite for every Ghanaian — Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Daily Graphic Sep - 22 - 2023 , 05:50

The 2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate of former President John Dramani Mahama, has stated that possession of a voter identification card is a requisite for every citizen to be part of the Ghana’s democratic dispensation.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang said having a voter ID card allowed one not only to be part of the country’s governance but also enjoy their human rights.

“Possessing the voter ID card enables citizens to elect their own leaders and vote out irresponsible and unpopular governments that cause untold hardships to the people as it is being experienced currently in Ghana,” she said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang made the assertion when she visited and monitored voters registration exercise at the Gomoa East Electoral Centre in the Central Region.

Opportunity

The former Minister of Education explained that it was only the voter ID card which provided the opportunity for any citizen above the age of 18 years to express their desire for committed and visionary leaders who cared for the welfare of the people and could handle the affairs of the state.

She commended the registrants, especially those who were yet to vote for the first time, for traveling from far and near to obtain voters ID card.

“It is most unfortunate that some of you had to sleep over night at the centre to be able to get registered,” she said.

Other visits

The 2020 running mate, who is in the reckoning for partnering the 2024 presidential candidate of the NDC, ex-President John Mahama, was accompanied to the Gomoa East Electoral office by the Central Regional Vice Chairman of the NDC, Ekow Panyin Eduamoah; the Chairman of the Gomoa East constituency, Anthony Effisah; the NDC Member of Parliament for the constituency, Desmond Paitoo and other party officials.

The monitoring tour took Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, where the Cape Coast North and South constituency registration exercises were on-going.

Being joined by other national executive members of the NDC, including Maame Efua Sekyi-Addo and Dr William Ahadzie and Nii Kommey Adams, who is the Central Regional Secretary of the NDC, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang later to interacted with registrants end Electoral Commission officials.

Earlier in the day, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang visited the home and family of the late Adamu Tuareq, the Secretary of the Awutu Senya East constituency at Kasoa to commiserate with the bereaved family.