Security leadership undergo capacity building training

Mary Anane-Amponsah Sep - 22 - 2023 , 05:50

The leadership of security agencies are undergoing a five-day training session to enhance their capacity to meet the demands of their work in modern times.

The training is to offer them the skills and knowledge in their field to enable them continue to provide security and ensure the safety of citizens.

The workshop, which is being hosted by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), in collaboration with the Commonwealth Secretariat, UK, will enhance the skills of participants on conflict and conflict management, strategic planning and management, management functions, roles and skills, emotional intelligence and social quotients among others.

Participants

Participants are drawn from the various security agencies such as the Financial Intelligence Centre, the National Intelligence Bureau, the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons and the National Identification Authority.

Also attending are officers from the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Navy, the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO, the Narcotic Control Commission, the Ghana Immigration Service among others.

Responsibilities as leaders

Addressing the participants, the Comptroller-General of the GIS, Kwame Asuah Takyi said as leaders, they had a major role to play in shaping the capabilities and potential of those they lead and that there was the need to undergo effective training to perform their duties of empowering individual, teams and organisations they lead.

He also said to be able to surmount the challenges that the security agencies faced in recent times required training to equip them to do their work effectively.

The desire to have such important capacity building trainings, Mr Asuah Takyi said, had been a priority of the Immigration Service and ,therefore, he was excited about the workshop which he said would go a long way to help the security services.

"Over the next five days, we will delve into various aspects of leadership, good governance, conflict and conflict management, emotional intelligence and we will explore latest trends and best practices in leadership and management", he said.

The comptroller-general said strengthening the bond among the immigration, sister security organisations and stakeholders had been the priority of the service and ,therefore, bringing senior management members from various organisations to learn, shared varied perspectives and be exposed to new ideas was another innovative way of solidifying the relationship which was key in maintaining a robust national security.

Systematic collaborative learning, he said, would help to consolidate their experiences and unique knowledge bases to strengthen their organisations.

Vital role of security agencies

The Chief Director of the Ministry of the Interior, Adelaide Anno-Kumi, indicated that the gathering represented a significant commitment of the security services to enhancing their skills and knowledge in the crucial field they found themselves and a demonstration of their dedication to fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

She said the security agencies played a vital role in ensuring the safety, security and well-being of citizens and, therefore, the importance of their growth could not be overemphasised.

The training was to equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to face challenges and prepare for the opportunities of tomorrow.

"The challenges we face in today's changing world require that you adapt, innovate and collaborate effectively", she said.

The training programme, she said, had been meticulously designed to sharpen their expertise and to empower them with the tools and insights necessary to operate more efficiently in their various areas of operation.

She charged them to take the training seriously "as it is not only an investment in your own future but also in the progress of your organisation and our society as a whole".