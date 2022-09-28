Police officer drowns in anti-galamsey mission

The Police have commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the drowning of a police officer at Sefwi Amoaya in the Sefwi Bodi District of the Western North Region.
The incident happened on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
The Police in a statement said a preliminary report indicated that the deceased was part of a Police team that was responding to a report of illegal mining activity around the River Sui.
"The Police have commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drowning of a Police Officer at Sefwi Amoaya in the Sefwi Bodi District of the Western North Region on September 27, 2022," the statement said.
"Preliminary report indicates that the deceased Police officer was part of a Police team that was responding to a report of an illegal mining activity around the River Sui when the unfortunate incident happened.
"In line with our standard operating procedure and tradition, further details will be shared after the family of the deceased officer has been properly informed".