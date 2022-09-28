Attempted motorbike theft: Man granted GH¢150,000 bail

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to an unemployed man who has been accused of attempting to steal a motorbike worth GH¢7,000 at Pokuase in Accra.
Fuseini Seidu, who has pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempted stealing, was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢150,000 with three sureties to be justified.
He is to re-appear on September 26, 2022, at the Court presided over by Afia Owusua Appiah
Brief facts
The facts as presented by the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, were that on May 7, 2022 at about 5: 30 a.m., the complainant parked his black Sanya motorbike with registration number M-20-GR 405, in front of a bakery shop at Pokuase and entered to buy bread.
The prosecutor said: “Seidu went to sit on the motorbike trying to push it away as if it was his that was out of fuel.”
“During the process, a rush-hour Police patrol team of Pokuase suspected him and got him arrested, but he claimed ownership of the motorbike,” he said.
He added that the complainant later got alerted of the incident and came out of the shop.
“Complainant removed his ignition key from his pocket and started the motorbike and the accused person was sent to the Pokuase Police station for investigation.
“The motorbike was handed over to the complainant after photographs of it were taken for evidential purposes,” the prosecutor told the court.
