4 Present letters of credence

Four envoys yesterday[September 27, 2022] presented their letters of credence to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the Jubilee House in Accra.
They were the ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Jeannette Njuma Nyakeru; the Australian High Commissioner, Berenice Owen-Jones; the Swiss ambassador designate, Simone Giger, and the Iranian ambassador designate, Bijan Gerami Nazoksara.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the nation would use its position as a member of the UN Security Council to promote peace and stability, especially in Africa, adding that peace was necessary to fast-track the continent’s development agenda.
The President was reacting to a plea from the ambassador of the DRC designate for Ghana to use its position at the UN Security Council to ensure there were no alleged attacks on DRC by Rwanda.
President Akufo-Addo called for the amicable resolution of the conflict between the two sister countries, and expressed Ghana’s commitment to help resolve the matter.
He referred to an earlier discussion he held with the President of DRC, Felix Tshisekedi, recently and said Ghana would graciously contribute to the resolution of the disagreement.
President Akufo-Addo said Ghana cherished its relations with all countries, and expressed the hope that the new envoys would help to elevate the existing ties between their respective countries and Ghana.
He mentioned trade and cooperation as some of the areas they could build upon.
Switzerland
The Swiss Ambassador commended President Akufo-Addo for playing a key role in the excellent relations between the two countries.
Ms Giger said Switzerland had adopted a new strategy towards Africa which exemplified her country’s willingness to engage more, adding that Switzerland would intensify its economic relations with Ghana.
Iran
Mr Nazoksara described Iran’s relations with Ghana as “good, friendly and constructive since 1995” with exchanges of delegations, as well as Iran’s investments in Ghana’s education and health sectors.
He pledged to work towards strengthening the cooperation in education, health, science and technology.
Australia
Mrs Owen-Jones also said that aside the mining sector, Australia was also looking forward to deepening cooperation in education, where she said already, some Ghanaian students were currently studying in her home country under scholarship.
She further expressed satisfaction over the support of her government in other sectors such as community development, and expressed the hope that the two countries would continue to work towards attaining business-to-business links, university and civil society collaborations.