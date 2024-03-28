Police Management visits families of three deceased officers in Kyekyewere accident

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Mar - 28 - 2024 , 11:12

The Police Management Board (POMAB) has visited the families of the three deceased officers who died in an accident at Kyekyewere near Suhum along the Accra-Kumasi Highway while on their way for police operational duties.

The visit was to formally inform and commiserate with the families.

The deceased officers; Chief Inspector Michael Adzaho, PW Inspector Theresa Zampiah and General Corporal Emmanuel Asamoah who were with the Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the Ghana Police Service, lost their lives on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, while on duty.

One other officer, General Corporal Samuel Jude Koufie sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical attention.

The police in a statement signed and issued by its Director of Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, on Thursday, March 28, 2024, said "In line with our tradition, members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) visited the families of the deceased officers to formally inform and commiserate with them."

She said the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akufo-Dampare, who personally led some POMAB members to the FPU to formally inform personnel of the unit about the tragic incident and interact with them, spoke on the phone with family members of the three deceased personnel.

The Police administration has, therefore, assured the families of "our fallen heroes that our thoughts and prayers are with them in these trying moments."