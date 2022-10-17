Police arrest two suspects in shooting of fire officers

The Ghana Police Service today (October 17, 2022) arrested two suspects in the shooting of two fire officers at Offinso in the Ashanti Region.
The Police in a statement named the suspects as Banda Johnson and William Owusu.
The fire officers sustained gunshot wounds and are at the hospital responding to treatment.
A Land Rover vehicle belonging to the suspects has also been impounded.— Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) October 17, 2022
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated and the suspects will be arraigned before the court to face justice. pic.twitter.com/GMbOaVJ0xo
The weapons used in the attack were two (2) pistols with four rounds of 9mm ammunition which have been retrieved by the police.
A Land Rover vehicle belonging to the suspects has also been impounded.
"The circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated and the suspects will be arraigned before the court to face justice," the Police said in a statement.