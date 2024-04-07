Next article: Right to health is a fundamental human right, don’t detain patients – Dr Socé Fall

Police Arrest one suspect in robbery incident on Juaso-Nkawkaw Highway

Graphic Online Apr - 07 - 2024 , 13:36

The Ghana Police Service has made a breakthrough in a recent robbery incident on the Juaso-Nkawkaw highway. One suspect has been arrested, and authorities are pursuing three other individuals believed to be involved in the crime.

A police statement said the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, April 7, 2024, prompted a swift response from police patrol teams deployed along the highway. At approximately 0100hrs, the police received reports of the robbery and swiftly moved to the scene.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident. However, one suspect was arrested by the police during the operation. The arrested individual is currently in police custody, undergoing questioning and investigation.

In response to the incident, the Ghana Police Service has launched an intelligence-led operation to track down and apprehend the remaining three suspects involved in the robbery.

Authorities have expressed confidence in their ability to locate and arrest the fugitives, stating, "We shall surely get them.