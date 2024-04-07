Police arrest 9 persons for false claims of genital disappearance

Graphic Online Apr - 07 - 2024 , 22:42

The Ghana Police Service has arrested nine individuals across the country for publishing false news about the alleged disappearance of their genitals.

These claims sparked fear and panic among the public and even led to attacks on innocent citizens. However, after thorough investigations, including medical examinations, it was revealed that all the claims were untrue.

Six individuals were arrested in Kasoa, Central Region, two in Ashaiman, Greater Accra Region, and one in Nkawkaw, Eastern Region, for falsely reporting missing genitals. Out of these, five have been brought before the court, with three remanded into Police custody and two granted bail. The remaining individuals are on Police inquiry bail and will soon face court proceedings.

The Ghana Police Service in a press release expressed deep concern over the rising trend of individuals making false claims about the disappearance of their genitals. These accusations often result in mob attacks on innocent bystanders. The Police Service strongly advised the public against engaging in such criminal behaviour, as it not only harms innocent people but also disrupts public peace.

The release stressed the seriousness of this issue and urged the public to refrain from spreading false information that could incite violence and cause harm to individuals within the community.