Placement process not out yet — GES

The management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) says preparations are ongoing for the release of senior high school placement for the 2020/2021 academic year under the Computerised School Selection and Placement Systems (CSSPS).
A statement signed and issued by the Head of the Public Relations Unit of the service, Ms Cassandra Twum Ampofo, gave the assurance that the service remained committed to a smooth and merit-based placement process.
Social media handles
"Management also advises the general public to beware of fake news portal and rather follow GES official social media handles on Facebook (ges.gov.gh), Twitter (@gheduservice), Instagram (@gheduservice) and the website (ges.gov.gh) for credible information.
"Finally, we wish to assure parents, guardians, candidates and the general public that we remain committed to ensuring a smooth, merit-based SHS placement process under established guidelines and look forward to their full cooperation in this regard," the statement said.
Release of results
On December 16, 2020, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) announced the release of the results, adding that it had cancelled the entire results of 44 candidates who sat the exams, for bringing mobile phones into the examination hall.
Additionally, the WAEC also cancelled the subject results of 417 candidates for bringing foreign materials into the examination hall and engaging in collusion, while withholding the subject results of 997 candidates pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of alleged examination malpractice.
Fake news
Since the beginning of this week, the social media space has been flooded with fake news on the release of the placement of the candidates into the various senior high schools.