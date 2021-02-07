Ambulance driver shot by armed robbers dead

The driver with the National Ambulance Service in the Eastern Region who was shot by some suspected armed robbers in the eye is dead.
Abraham Tetteh died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Saturday, February 6, 2021, the Eastern Regional Administrative Manager for the National Ambulance Service, Michael Gaani confirmed the incident in a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM.
He was left unconscious after eight suspected armed robbers shot him and extorted monies from staff at Asesseso in the Eastern Region.
The staff were transferring a woman who was in labour and her relative from the Akuse Government Hospital to the Koforidua Regional Hospital when the unfortunate incident occurred.
The driver was transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on life support at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the facility.
He, however, passed on at 4:15 am on the dawn of Saturday, February 6, 2021.
“So the whole of yesterday, the CEO, myself and other personnel were with him and the family at the ICU at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. My deputy and I were the last to leave the hospital. As of the time, we were leaving, the doctors discussed with us about recovery, and we are expecting much improvement, but that wasn’t meant to be. This morning, the first person to get there was an officer who called me and confirmed to me that our colleague had passed on to glory”, he said.
Some of the deceased’s work colleagues have been sharing fond memories of him.
Related: Armed robbers attack ambulance transporting pregnant woman in labour
Some suspected armed robbers on Thursday attacked an ambulance which was transporting a pregnant woman who was in labour in the Eastern Region.
The attack left the driver of the ambulance badly injured with a gunshot wound. The bullet hit his head and affected the eye.
It took the intervention of one other passenger in another vehicle, which had earlier been also attacked by the robbers, to drive the ambulance to the Tetteh Quarshie Hospital l at Akuapim Mampong for the driver to be resuscitated and later referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra for further management.
The pregnant woman with the assistance of the EMT on board gave birth in the ambulance whilst the "good Samaritan" was driving the ambulance towards the Tetteh Quarshie Hospital.
She was later transferred to the Koforidua Government Hospital.
The incident traumatised the EMT on board the ambulance. She later received counselling at Korle Bu and has since been discharged.
What happened initially
The driver and the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) were transferring the pregnant woman who was in labour and her relative from the Akuse Government Hospital to the Koforidua Regional Hospital Thursday dawn.
The incident happenned at about 1:30am.
The team were said to have run into the suspected armed robbers near the Aseseeso mountains.
The Deputy Eastern Regional Administrator of the Ghana National Ambulance Service, Mr Felix Owusu gave a briefing about the incident;
"Our men were dispatched to a maternal case from Akuse to Koforidua Regional Hospital. Whilst heading towards Aseseeso mountains, they realised about two cars were parked in front so they slowed down... not knowing it was armed robbers staging the operation over there. So upon seeing the beacon lights of the ambulance, they (robbers) thought our men were police officers who are coming to the scene to salvage the situation," Mr Owusu said in the radio interview with Citi FM last Thursday.
"But we [ambulance staff] are not armed, we only care for patients or clients. So the driver upon seeing them coming, that these people are armed, he decided to retreat and they fired from a range and it passed through the windscreen and off they went.
Then, the car just stopped and the people started attacking our crew on board and after seeing that the patient is a pregnant woman in the ambulance, where our non driver, which is the EMT attending to her at the patient compartment, these people did not look at that and they started asking for money, where is your money, where is your phone and a whole lot. So the EMT who is taking care of the patient was having GH¢11 or so with her, she just gave it to them, they took it and then they took her phone as well."
"They were not satisfied, they were just asking, where is your money..., another car was behind them coming and they just vanished. So the passengers in front realised that the ambulance, the driver had been shot, so they came there and one of them just drove the ambulance with our driver and the patient [pregnant woman] to the Tetteh Quarshie Hospital [at Akuapim Mampong] where our driver was resuscitated and then later referred to Korle Bu for futther management."
"And the pregnant woman was also referred to Koforidua, that is our regional hospital. So basically that is what happened," he added.
Mr Owusu said from the narration of the EMT, the robbers were suspected to be Fulani herdsmen who were about eight in number. One of them was a woman according to the EMT.