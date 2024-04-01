Passport application fees increased, standard 32-page booklet now GH¢500

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Apr - 01 - 2024 , 12:38

Ghana passport application processing fees have been increased starting Monday, April 1, 2024.

Per the new charges posted on the passport application website, an expedited application of a 48-page booklet will now cost GH¢800 whereas expedited application of a 32-page booklet will cost GH¢700.

For those applying for the standard 32-page passport booklet, it is now GH¢500 whereas the 48 pages will cost GH¢644.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in 2023 proposed a review the old charges for passport application from GH¢100 to GH¢644.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, in her explanation in Parliament last year said "It is time for Ghanaians to pay realistic prices for passports they acquire to travel beginning next year.”

She said it had come to a point where it was no longer “sustainable” for the state to continue to subsidise passports.

“Ghanaians pay just about GH¢100 for a passport yet to produce one passport booklet it costs GH¢400 which means that for every passport that an applicant acquires, the government has to put in GH¢300 and this is not sustainable,” she said.