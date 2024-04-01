Christians urged to leverage on Christ’s death for betterment of Africa

Gertrude Ankah Apr - 01 - 2024 , 14:43

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, has called on Christians to leverage the blessings of Christ’s death for the betterment of Africa’s socio-economic development.

In a sermon, titled The Responsibility and Benefits of Christ’s Resurrection Imposed on the Believer, the Man of God stressed on the importance of emulating Jesus’ selflessness and making sacrifices necessary for the continent’s advancement.

Rev Wengam who is also the Vice Chairman of Africa Assemblies of God Alliance, made the call at the Botswana Assemblies of God's Easter Convention on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

The message ignited a spirit of renewal and rededication among the congregation, emphasising the transformative power of Christ’s sacrifice.

Rev. Wengam also commended the strong and positive relationship between Ghana and Botswana, highlighting the significance of such partnerships for mutual growth and cooperation.