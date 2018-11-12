Papaye wins Restaurant of the Year Award

BY: Daily Graphic
Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante (left), the Chairman of the Ghana Peace Council, congratulating Mr Divine Asiedu while Ms Samir Kalmoni looks on
Papaye Fast Food has been honoured at this year’s Ghana Business Awards held in Accra recently for its immense contribution towards the development of the fast food industry in the country.

The awards, organised by the Ghana Business Awards (GBA), is a prestigious awards programme that recognises and rewards excellence across all sectors in Ghana.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Papaye Fast Food, Mr Divine Asiedu, who received the award on behalf of his company, thanked the organisers for the honour and their customers for patronising its excellent services and continued support and loyalty to the Papaye brand.

The Minister for Business Development, Mr Mohammed Awal, who was the Special Guest of Honour, charged businesses to be disciplined, utilise resources effectively and pursue excellence in order to beat global competition.

The Ghana Business Awards provides a platform to reward individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of their business sector while recognising the key functions within the sector that promote growth and sustainability.