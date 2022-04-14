Over 900 farmers, 4 packaging houses subscribe to Green Label

Food Safety and Consumer Protection and Satisfaction Excellence award winner, Green Label Ghana Foundation says it now has over 900 farmers and four packaging houses as subscribers across the country.
The Executive Secretary of Green Label, Mr Anthony Tamakloe, said this in an interview after receiving the Ghana Customer Service Development Initiative (GSCDI) Total Food Safety Customer Protection Excellence Award on Tuesday, March 30, 2022.
According to him, the environmentally sustainable fruits and vegetables farming and food safety advocate has partnered development agencies like the HortiFresh WA Project, Ghana Commercial Agricultural Project (GCAP), GiZ MOAP and the European Union to reach over 900 farmers, four packaging houses – Eden Tree, Urban Jungle, HMR and Ropryn who are packaging to several shops and supermarkets across the country.
"We are working more affectively to expand to serve consumers and the general public widely. And, we consider this a great opportunity to invite more farmers, packaging houses and retail outlets to patronise our training and certification services to improve consumer satisfaction across the country," he said.
"Right now if you go to Palace Mall, Game, Maxmart, Marina, Melcom, Baatsonaa Total, Anaji Choice Mart, Garden Mart & Bargains you could get Green Label certified fruits and vegetables to buy for consumption," he said, adding "As a customer safety oriented foundation, consumers' health matters to us hence the effort to increase our market coverage."
On his part, the Executive Director of Ghana Customer Service Development Initiative (GCSDI), Mr Hector Wulff congratulated Green Label on their exceptional effort towards consumer protection and environmental sustainability and asked that other corporates emulate them to rewrite the narrative of customer service in the country.
Mr Wulff also advised consumers to be intentional about their food choices; especially, fruits and vegetables, because, what they eat can make or unmake them. Your health is your wealth hence do not eat just anything. Eat Green Label fruits and vegetables."